Texas Justices Rule Regent Care Must Pay $3.4M Injury Award

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled a San Antonio nursing facility can't further cut a $3.4 million medical malpractice judgment against it that was already reduced from a jury's $13.9 million award, finding the trial court used the correct formula to calculate how settlement credits should apply. The state's high court unanimously found that the trial court's math added up, denying Regent Care of San Antonio LP's request to shave another $1.5 million off the final total it owed Robert Detrick's family in a case over nurses' negligence related to Detrick's spinal tumor. According to Friday's opinion, the trial court...

