Sheppard Mullin Can Drop Client After $47M Antitrust Loss

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday conditionally granted Sheppard Mullin's request to withdraw as counsel for a Chinese telescope maker who was hit with a $47 million post-trial antitrust judgment after the firm argued that communication has "broken down" and the company hasn't paid its counsel. During a hearing held over video-conference, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila granted Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP's request, but imposed conditions on the firm's withdrawal. He said, among other things, the firm must continue to represent its client, Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd., before a magistrate judge until she decides a pending motion...

