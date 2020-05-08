Dems Look To Stop Trump's New Water Rule

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Democratic House leaders said Friday they want to stop President Donald Trump's so-called Dirty Water Rule from becoming a reality, saying they've proposed an act that would stop implementation of the new rule, which seeks to roll back Clean Water Act protections. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, along with Rep. Grace F. Napolitano, D-Calif., chair of the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment, said they introduced their Clean Water for All Act to stymie what they say is the most draconian rollback of protections in the Clean Water Act's history. In addition to...

