Judge Seeks More Facts In Suit Over 'Toxic' Sugar Cane Burns

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday told plaintiffs suing the state's sugar producers that they need to come back with more details about how they've been harmed by preharvest sugar cane burns in order to bring their claims that the resulting "black snow" has hurt their health and property values. U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith dismissed the bulk of the residents' suit against Florida Crystals Corp., United States Sugar Corp. and other leading sugar producers but gave them a chance to amend their complaint to back up their allegations that they've been harmed by the burns. "There is nothing in the...

