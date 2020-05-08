Jaguar Hit With Suit Over Alleged Diesel Filter Defect

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC has been slammed with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court alleging the automaker concealed an exhaust filter defect in its diesel vehicles that poses a danger to motorists and saddles them with excessive repair costs. The company knew the "diesel particulate filter" was susceptible to clogging under certain driving conditions and that a warning light system was inadequate, but it neither disclosed those problems to drivers when they purchased their cars nor recalled the vehicles or provided free repairs or reimbursements to customers, according to the Thursday complaint. "Defendant has deprived class...

