Frontier Exaggerates Coverage In Subsidy Auction, FCC Told

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Frontier Communications appears to be exaggerating its coverage areas in a set of "challenges" to FCC data showing rural areas eligible for subsidies, rural fiber company Conexon has told the FCC. In a filing posted Wednesday, Conexon wrote that Frontier is improperly trying to remove service areas from qualifying for more than $1 billion in support from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund by asserting that the areas do not, in fact, lack a broadband provider. "It is fanciful to think that Frontier's newly available service, during the months preceding its bankruptcy, comprises nearly half of the nation's new rural broadband service,"...

