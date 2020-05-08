Judge Shouldn't Recuse Self For 'No Brain' Comment: Debtors

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- 21st Century Oncology's reorganized debtors said Friday that a lobbyist and business attorney who is seeking the recusal of a New York bankruptcy judge is taking the judge's allegedly insulting comments out of context, arguing that the attorney should be sanctioned. Andrew Woods asserted in February that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain would not be impartial to him after a November hearing in which the judge told Woods he can technically sue 21st Century's executives for $9 million in bonus pay, but called Woods' lawsuit a "smear campaign," "totally bizarre" and "absurd." Woods also alleged that Judge Drain suggested the attorney has "no brain"...

