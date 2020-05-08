Windstream Gets OK For Uniti Deal, Cuts Rights Backstop

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge signed off Friday on Windstream Holdings Inc.'s settlement with real estate spinoff Uniti Group Inc., but told secured creditors they'll have to accept a decreased backstop on the rights offering in the cable company's Chapter 11 plan. At a telephone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain agreed with unsecured creditors that some first-lien lenders were asking for an excessive backstop for buying into Windstream's Chapter 11 rights offering, but disagreed with their claims that the company could have done better in the Uniti deal. "It's clear to me Uniti was pressed about as far as it...

