Commercial Transactions Partner Joins Lewis Brisbois In Fla.

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 1:19 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois has added a new partner in its Fort Lauderdale, Florida, office who brings extensive experience handling a variety of commercial transactions and regulatory matters, especially involving the maritime and cruise industries. Robert Kritzman most recently practiced at Baker Donelson and previously served for 17 years as an executive vice president and general counsel for Norwegian Cruise Line. He joins the firm as a partner in its corporate, commercial lending, marine and energy, and transportation practices, Lewis Brisbois said in its May 8 announcement of his arrival. Kritzman said joining the firm while the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered offices has...

