Rod Bearing Maker Accuses Raytheon Of Misusing Design

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut-based manufacturer accused Raytheon of unlawfully claiming ownership of its rod bearing design and passing on its design drawings to a competitor, according to a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts federal court. Roller Bearing Co. of America Inc., or RBC, told the court Friday that it struck a deal in 2014 to provide Raytheon with parts for a U.S. military bomb project on the condition that its trade secrets remained protected. However, Raytheon shared RBC's rod bearing design with Multicut Denmark A/S, a competing bearings manufacturer, in violation of their nondisclosure agreement, RBC said, seeking royalties and payment for "unjustly earned"...

