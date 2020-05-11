IP Firm Sued Over Conflict In Messy Software Co. Divorce

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A San Antonio software developer has accused intellectual property law firm Gunn Lee & Cave PC of negligence and said its former CEO is holding hostage proprietary information and an email server after a messy dissolution of the company last summer. Jonathan Villareal filed a derivative suit in Texas federal court Friday on behalf of ZroBlack LLC against former business partner and cousin-in-law John Saenz, who acted as the company's CEO for six months, for allegedly embezzling $740,000 and shirking his duties after the company landed a $1.5 million deal with an unnamed foreign client. Villareal claims Saenz has refused to...

