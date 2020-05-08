OSU To Pay $41M To Settle 12 Abuse Suits, Others Continue

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Ohio State University said Friday it will pay $40.9 million to settle 12 lawsuits from 162 survivors of sexual abuse by a former university sports doctor, although many of the other more than 300 alleged survivors called the settlement "grossly insufficient" compared to settlements in similar abuse scandals at Michigan State University and Penn State University. The university announced details of the settlement Friday after saying in March that it had reached a confidential settlement with accusers of some of the lawsuits involving former university physician Richard Strauss, who committed suicide in 2005. Strauss is alleged to have sexually abused hundreds...

