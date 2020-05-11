ERISA Challenge To Seattle Hotel Benefits Law Thrown Out

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 12:23 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has held that a Seattle ordinance meant to ensure hotel workers have access to affordable health care isn't trumped by ERISA, throwing out an employer advocacy group's challenge to the city law. In his order Friday, U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly granted Seattle's bid to dismiss the ERISA Industry Committee's suit over the ordinance, SMC 14.28, denying the trade group the chance to revise its pleadings in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. The judge noted that "the task before [the court] is exceedingly narrow." "The committee does not ask the court to opine on...

