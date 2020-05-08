Chrysler Loses Bid To Decertify Clutch Defect Class

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler on Friday lost a bid to decertify a class of drivers suing the company over alleged clutch defects in 2013-2015 Dodge Dart cars when a California federal judge ruled that the automaker's concerns could be addressed later in the class action process. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel shot down the attempt by FCA US LLC to upend his October order certifying a California class of drivers who purchased or leased new Dodge Darts equipped with a Fiat C635 manual transmission built on or before Nov. 12, 2014. FCA had argued that a class action isn't a fair way...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS