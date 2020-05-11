7th Circ. Rejects Tribe In Clean Water Rehearing Request

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has shot down the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin's request that it reconsider a ruling that blocked the tribe from challenging the federal government's delegation of water permitting authority to Michigan. The three-judge panel denied the tribe's request in a two-paragraph order Friday. In January, the court ruled that the tribe could not challenge two response letters from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers stating that Michigan had the authority to issue a Clean Water Act permit for the Back Forty Mine in the state, not the federal government. The court said then...

