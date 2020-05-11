$15M Mexican Real Estate Fraud Suit Revived In US Court

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has reopened a Mexican industrial real estate buyer's suit accusing a private equity firm of concealing the circumstances surrounding the sale of a $15 million manufacturing facility, saying the suit wasn't handled in a Mexican forum. Mexican-based Finsa Portafolios SA de CV first accused Los Angeles-based OpenGate Capital LLC in 2017 of failing to disclose that a Mexican laboratory-furniture manufacturing facility it sold to Finsa was purportedly overrun by a drug cartel, while also failing to pay rent under an agreement to lease the facility back from Finsa. The two sides were ordered to arbitrate the suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS