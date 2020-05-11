China's UP Fintech Seeks to Shed IPO Class Action

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A Chinese fintech company wants to end a proposed securities class action it faces in New York federal court, arguing it properly fulfilled all of its financial reporting responsibilities in the lead-up to its 2019 initial public offering. UP Fintech Holding Ltd., along with two of its underwriters, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., asked U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman on Friday to dismiss the shareholder lawsuit claiming the company misrepresented key aspects of its finances in the lead-up to the IPO. "Plaintiffs assert that the company's accurate disclosures of quarterly trading volume and commissions misleadingly assured...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS