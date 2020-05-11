4th Circ. Upholds Arbitration Award In $4M Hotel Dispute

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- An arbitration panel reasonably rejected a bid from a real estate developer and property owners to win $4 million in damages from their general contractor after a hotel construction project was delayed, the Fourth Circuit said Monday. The arbitration panel's decision didn't have any clear errors of law, nor was it "completely irrational," as developer Star Development Group LLC and property owners Hopkins Hospitality Investors LLC and Hopkins Investors LLC had argued, the court said in an unpublished opinion. A lower court also reasonably granted the general contractor, Constructure Management Inc., its legal costs for defending the arbitration award in court, the opinion said. "Conducting a deferential...

