Real Estate Rumors: Amazon, Arlington Partnership, Capitale

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. has reached a deal to prelease 1.1 million square feet of space southwest of downtown Atlanta, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported on Monday. The company is leasing a property at the Chattahoochee Logistics Center, and real estate firm Taylor & Mathis is building the project, according to the report. The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing has paid $80 million for a former Legion post property in Arlington, Virginia, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The deal is for the former Arlington American Legion Post 139 and the partnership is building a 160-unit affordable housing project there, according to the report,...

