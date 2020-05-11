Green Group Wants 'Diesel Brothers' To Foot $1.5M Legal Bill

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT) -- An environmental group that convinced a Utah federal judge the hosts of Discovery Channel's "Diesel Brothers" cheated emission standards is seeking more than $1.5 million to cover its legal bills. Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment said Friday it wants the majority of the attorney fee payment to go to its lead attorney, solo practitioner Reed Zars, whom the group says logged thousands of hours on the suit and should be paid $1.2 million. A Utah federal judge ruled in March the TV stars must pay more than $850,000 in penalties for violating the Clean Air Act by installing emissions defeat...

