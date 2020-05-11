Muslim Family Must Plan To Travel To Stop Future Searches

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Muslim family can't sue U.S. Customs and Border Protection over airport searches they experienced because they haven't shown they would be subject to the searches again or that they have future travel plans, a D.C. federal judge said Friday. The Jibril family sued the government after being subject to extensive luggage and cellphone searches and being patted down on a 2018 trip to Jordan, hoping to prevent the government from subjecting them to the searches again. But U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth said the family hasn't shown proof of any specific plans to travel again, so there isn't a...

