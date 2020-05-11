Judge's Word Choice In Trans Athlete Case Prompts DQ Bid

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A group of high school track runners suing to prevent transgender athletes from competing as girls in Connecticut want to disqualify the federal judge overseeing the case, claiming a recent directive to refer to those athletes as "transgender females" means the judge is irrevocably biased against the plaintiffs. In a short motion to disqualify filed Friday, Selina Soule and her fellow female track runners cited a verbal order handed down by U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny during a telephone hearing last month instructing the parties to refer to athletes who were born male and then transitioned to females not as...

