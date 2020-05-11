Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

National Freight Employees' Status Fight Goes To Mediation

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A long-running proposed class action accusing logistics giant National Freight Inc. of denying drivers employee status and shorting their pay has gone to mediation, according to a motion filed Monday in New Jersey federal court.

NFI and the company's former drivers jointly asked the court to stay the case pending a June 2 mediation "to facilitate potential resolution" of the lawsuit, which claims the company and its subsidiary misclassified the drivers as independent contractors in violation of the New Jersey Wage Payment Law.

The case was first filed in state court and removed to federal court in November 2015.

