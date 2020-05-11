National Freight Employees' Status Fight Goes To Mediation

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A long-running proposed class action accusing logistics giant National Freight Inc. of denying drivers employee status and shorting their pay has gone to mediation, according to a motion filed Monday in New Jersey federal court. NFI and the company's former drivers jointly asked the court to stay the case pending a June 2 mediation "to facilitate potential resolution" of the lawsuit, which claims the company and its subsidiary misclassified the drivers as independent contractors in violation of the New Jersey Wage Payment Law. The case was first filed in state court and removed to federal court in November 2015. Named plaintiffs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS