CRT Buyers Press 9th Circ. To Ax Challenges To $577M Deals

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Cathode ray tube buyers that have cut $576.8 million worth of price-fixing settlements with electronics makers have called on the Ninth Circuit to shut down appeals mounted by purchasers left out of the deal, arguing the challengers can't go after deals that aren't yet final. Two coalitions of buyers excluded from the agreements fired off the challenges last month, hoping to convince the Ninth Circuit that they were wrongly denied a seat at the bargaining table amid the lengthy litigation over the price of CRTs, electronic components used in TVs and computer monitors. However, two months before those groups' opening briefs...

