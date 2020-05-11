EIG's $663M RICO Claim In Brazil Bribery Case Tossed

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has thrown out a racketeering claim brought by funds managed by EIG Global Energy Partners that sought $663 million from Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd. over its alleged role in a Brazilian bribery scheme, although an aiding and abetting fraud claim will move forward. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe on Saturday said the EIG funds' Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act allegations are barred under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. That law forbids RICO claims if they involve "predicate acts of securities fraud," which was the case here, according to the order. EIG alleges...

