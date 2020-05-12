Judge Won't Quickly Decide DOJ's Move To Drop Flynn Case

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge indicated he won't issue a swift ruling on the government's bid to throw out the prosecution of President Donald Trump's onetime national security adviser Michael Flynn, writing in an order Tuesday that he will allow outside interested parties to weigh in on the extraordinary request. Just minutes after Flynn's counsel urged him to grant a dismissal order "immediately, with prejudice," U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan issued a minute order stating he will be setting a scheduling order "at the appropriate time" to accept submissions of amicus curiae briefs from parties with strong interests in the case. "Given the...

