Penn State Inks Deal Over Claims It Misspent Federal Money

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Penn State University has agreed to pay just over $150,000 to resolve potential claims over alleged mischarges to grants and contracts the school was issued from federal entities including the U.S. Navy, NASA and the U.S. Air Force. U.S. Attorney David Freed said Penn State had agreed to the deal after working collaboratively with federal investigators to look into apparent mischarges and other spending irregularities in connection with grants and contracts the university was awarded over five years beginning in 2012. "Part of the important work that takes place at such institutions involves appropriate management of federal grants and contracts," Freed...

