Debt Collector Wins 2nd Bid To Arbitrate Credit Card Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday granted a debt collector's request to force a woman behind a proposed class action over its collection letters to arbitrate her Fair Debt Collection Practices Act claim on an individual basis, finding that she was bound by an arbitration provision in an underlying credit card agreement. More than a year after denying its previous motion to compel arbitration, U.S. District Judge William J. Martini approved Rushmore Service Center LLC's bid to arbitrate plaintiff Alison George's FDCPA allegations, saying the business could enforce the arbitration clause by virtue of its separate agreement to collect such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS