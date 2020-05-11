Calif. Court Axes Doc's Defamation Win, Citing FilmOn

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Citing the California Supreme Court's recent precedential FilmOn ruling, a lower appeals court on Friday tossed a Golden State doctor's defamation claim against a hospital accusing it of trying to drive her practice out of business, finding the statements in question to be protected under the First Amendment. In a unanimous 17-page opinion, a three-judge panel for California's Court of Appeal reversed a trial court's denial of Tenet Healthcare Inc.'s bid to escape Dr. Suzanne M. Yang's defamation claim that the hospital told patients and other doctors she was "dangerous" and unqualified to practice general surgery. The court said the alleged...

