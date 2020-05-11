Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

4th Circ. Slashes Damages In AutoZone Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday knocked out a $260,000 punitive damages award won by a male AutoZone worker who had accused the car parts retailer of ignoring complaints about a female colleague sexually harassing him, saying holding otherwise would impute liability for employers in hostile workplace cases across the board.

Punitive damages were improperly imposed in Keith Ward's case claiming AutoZoners LLC violated Title VII by failing to take action to stop alleged sexual harassment at the hands of colleague Christina Atkinson, as Ward didn't show how his managers intentionally discriminated against him by not intervening, the three-member panel said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!