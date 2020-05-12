Big Lots' Ohio Attys Avoid DQ Bid In Calif. Wage Case

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won't disqualify an Ohio-based law firm from working on a proposed class action in which an affiliate to retailer Big Lots Stores Inc. faces various wage and hour claims, finding that the lawyers did not overstep their bounds by soliciting former employees. Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease LLP did not exceed the scope of the authority that the Southern District of California granted it to represent PNS Stores Inc. and Big Lots in the case when it asked former employees if they wished for the firm to represent them as they participated in depositions as non-party witnesses,...

