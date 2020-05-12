Insurer Claims No Coverage In '600-lb Life' Lawsuits

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. is asking a Texas federal court to declare it does not need to defend the producers of "My 600-lb. Life" in a series of lawsuits claiming the producer mistreated its documentary subjects, which in one case allegedly led to the subject's suicide. In a complaint filed Monday, Philadelphia Indemnity said the accusations lobbed at Megalomedia Inc. — which include forcing performers to eat more and creating tension among their family members — are excluded under the policies as either intentional or foreseeable as a result of Megalomedia's conduct. In the suits, the documentary subjects and their family...

