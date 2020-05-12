Real Estate Rumors: Related, Allen & Overy, Welltower

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The Related Group has purchased a 2.27-acre development site in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood for $18.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The deal is for 2141-2115 and 2150-2160 N. Miami Ave. as well as 38 N.W. 22nd St. and 2155 N.W. Miami Court, and the seller is Erba Diagnostics, according to the report. The site currently has five buildings that have 51,205 square feet but the site is zoned for a mixed-use property with additional density, the journal said. Allen & Overy LLP has called off its plan to lease space on Fifth Avenue in New York, The Real...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS