Allianz, Axa Escape Movie Producers' Suit Over Guarantee

Law360, London (May 12, 2020, 7:29 PM BST) -- A judge ruled Monday that a multimillion-dollar movie had effectively been delivered to producers of the film because they had not returned it soon enough when they had quality concerns, so Allianz and other insurers won't have to pay out under a completion guarantee. The decision issued by Andrew Hochhauser QC, sitting as a deputy judge of the High Court, rejected arguments by the producer of "Starbright" and its main financier that there was no presumed completion and delivery of the film because they had sent back the allegedly defective materials before the deadline under the terms of the insurance contract. But the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS