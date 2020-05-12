AI-Heavy Investment Fintech Raises $14.5M In Funding Round

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Financial technology company Vise said Tuesday it had raised $14.5 million in Series A funding led by investor Sequoia Capital, which the company will use to bolster its artificial intelligence-driven investment management platform. New York-based Vise said that with the latest financing, it has raised over $16 million since its 2016 founding. Vise markets an investment management platform driven by artificial intelligence that can design and manage customized portfolios, freeing up managers to focus on client relationships and business growth. "Human relationships run the advisory industry, so rather than seeking to replace advisers, Vise harnesses AI to make them even better...

