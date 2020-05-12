Justices Probe House Panels' Authority To Seek Trump Docs

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 12:45 PM EDT) -- In oral arguments Tuesday regarding congressional subpoenas seeking President Donald Trump's financial information, U.S. Supreme Court justices focused much of their questioning on defining the limits of congressional committees' authority to seek the records. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday regarding the limits of congressional committees when it comes to seeking President Donald Trump's financial records. (AP) Several justices pressed the House general counsel, Douglas Letter, who is representing the three committees seeking Trump's records, on whether in his view there were any legal limits that would apply to the committees' subpoenas to Deutsche Bank, Capital One and accounting...

