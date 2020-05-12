7th Circ. Won't Rethink ERISA Win For Northwestern

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 11:37 AM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit refused to reconsider a panel decision affirming the dismissal of a proposed ERISA class action against Northwestern University, despite workers' argument that the earlier ruling created a circuit split. The Seventh Circuit has declined to revisit a decision upholding a win for Northwestern University in a suit accusing the school of mishandling workers' retirement savings. (Eric E. Johnson/Flickr) In an order issued Monday, the court shot down workers' petition for either a rehearing or rehearing en banc of the Seventh Circuit's March decision to uphold an Illinois federal judge's ruling granting Northwestern's motion to dismiss the Employee Retirement...

