Coal Workers' Attys Deny Leaking Co.'s $10M Settlement Offer

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing workers who claim Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. failed to protect them on a coal ash spill cleanup in Tennessee have told a federal court they weren't responsible for the company's $10 million settlement offer showing up in the press and shouldn't be sanctioned for it. The workers' attorneys said Monday they were not at fault for the failure of the mediation process and weren't responsible for a front-page story in the Knoxville News-Sentinel that detailed what Jacobs had allegedly offered in the mediation the company said was supposed to be confidential. In April, Jacobs asked a Tennessee federal court for...

