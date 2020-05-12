Toscano Firm Must Face Trial Over Whistleblower Case Fees

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday upended a ruling awarding about $31,000 in fees to The Toscano Law Firm LLC and letting it keep a $15,000 retainer in a dispute with a former client, saying a trial judge improperly decided those issues without submitting them to a jury. The appellate panel overturned that 2017 decision in favor of Toscano in its fees suit against former client Ellis Haroldson over the firm's work in a whistleblower case before Haroldson replaced it with ex-firm attorney Arthur G. Margeotes and settled that action a few weeks later. Haroldson was entitled to a...

