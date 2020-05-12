Top UK Court To Decide Key £14B Antitrust Class Action Suit

Law360, London (May 12, 2020, 6:13 PM BST) -- Britain's Supreme Court will hear a landmark appeal on Wednesday in a proposed £14 billion ($17.2 billion) consumer lawsuit against Mastercard over the credit card company's allegedly unfair swipe fees in a case widely seen as a litmus test for the country's opt-out class action regime. The Supreme Court will decide whether Walter Merricks, the former head of the U.K.'s Financial Ombudsman Service, can represent 46 million consumers in the country's largest class action lawsuit over claims they paid higher prices in shops over a 16-year period because of excessive credit card fees charged by Mastercard. Mastercard is challenging a Court...

