5th Circ. Says Texas Cities Owe $2.2M Hotel-Tax Appeal Bill

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has determined a federal judge in Texas correctly required San Antonio and more than 170 other municipalities to pay about $2.2 million in appeal bond costs after Hotels.com and other online travel companies won an appeal in a dispute over hotel occupancy taxes. On Monday, a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit affirmed U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia's holding that he was "obligated" under the Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure to tax the costs against the municipalities after the companies successfully overturned an $84 million award against them. In November 2017, the Fifth Circuit wiped out an...

