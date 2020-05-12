Siemens Unit Fights Saudi Co.'s $53M Commission Demand

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Siemens AG unit has asked a judge in Houston to declare it doesn't owe a Saudi Arabian company $53 million in unpaid commissions for terminating an agreement to sell turbines, arguing Al Rushaid Trading Co. is making the "outrageous" demand to avoid paying a $45 million arbitration award. Dresser-Rand Group Inc. and Dresser-Rand International BV brought the suit Monday in Harris County District Court against Al Rushaid, alleging that if they owe anything at all, it's at most $650,000 — nowhere near what Al Rushaid is demanding. "Presumably, this is little more than a strategic attempt to create leverage against having...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS