P&G's Febreze Air Fresheners Accused Of Damaging Cars

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Despite Procter & Gamble Co.'s advertisements that its Febreze air freshener car vent clips are safe and mess-free for use in any vehicle, a proposed class action filed Monday in California federal court alleges the product leaks oil that damages car interiors. P&G has long heard from customers that its Febreze vent clips are damaging to car interiors, but has continued to sell the product and refuses to refund those customers who have complained about the issue, according to the complaint filed by customers Angela Davis, Deanna Lopez and Ursula Riley. Plaintiffs allege that P&G's Febreze car vent clips leak oil...

