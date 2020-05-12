Ex-Google Workers Drop Suit Alleging Bias Against White Men

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Two former Google employees and a pair of rejected Google job applicants have agreed to drop their proposed class action claiming Google LLC discriminates against conservative, white male employees and job applicants, according to a joint stipulation lodged in California state court. Ex-Google engineers James Damore and David Gudeman first sued Google in January 2018. They claimed in their initial complaint that Google uses illegal hiring quotas to hire female and favored minority candidates to the detriment of male, white or Asian candidates. They also said Google singles out conservatives and fires them when they share their views with colleagues....

