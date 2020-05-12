Ex-Guest Worker Accuses Safety Co. Of Abusing Visa System

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A former guest worker has hit an Ohio-based electrical safety management company with a proposed class action for allegedly abusing the U.S. visa system by recruiting educated immigrants for entry-level positions and paying them below minimum wage. Miguel Amezcua Peregrina, a resident of Mexico, says in his lawsuit filed Monday that Seam Group LLC promised he would be employed in a field engineer position but instead had him working as an entry-level employee in violation of requirements for TN visas, which are designated for Mexican and Canadian professional workers. Amezcua Peregrina says that Seam works with recruiting companies including Eulen Flexiplan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS