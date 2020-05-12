Boeing Officers Say 737 Max Derivative Suit Is In Wrong Venue

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Boeing's board of directors moved to shut down a shareholder derivative suit in Delaware federal court accusing them of inadequately overseeing the development of the 737 Max jets, saying Monday that the suit was filed in the wrong court. None of Boeing's directors and officers live in Delaware, and most of the alleged wrongful conduct related to the 737 Max didn't take place in Delaware, so investor Alan Chopp's suit is in the wrong venue, the Boeing defendants said in a motion to dismiss. Aside from that, the suit doesn't even belong in any federal court because Boeing's bylaws require all...

