NY Judge Calls Out Google's 'Chutzbah' In Sanctions Order

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Tuesday ordered Google to pay $181,000 in attorney fees in an ongoing dispute with an app developer, saying that after Google's antics took up hours of the developer's attorneys' time, its complaint about the size of the award was "the definition of chutzbah." Justice Andrea Masley wrote in her order that the rates in the fee request were reasonable and that Google had forced attorneys for Callsome Solutions Inc. to rack up hours reviewing documents multiple times after Google changed documents from attorneys' eyes only to confidential, and then changed the designation again from confidential...

