DOJ Asks 3rd Circ. To Nix Ruling On Scrapped Sabre Merger

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department asked the Third Circuit on Tuesday to nix a lower court's ruling that rejected the agency's effort to block airline booking service company Sabre Corp.'s planned $360 million purchase of Farelogix Inc., even though the companies have already abandoned the deal. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a suggestion of mootness and asked the Third Circuit to vacate a Delaware federal court's April 7 ruling that rejected a lawsuit seeking to block Sabre's purchase of Farelogix. Despite beating the DOJ's suit, the companies abandoned the deal May 1 citing a decision from U.K. enforcers to also try and...

