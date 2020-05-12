Phillips 66 Gets $44M Insurance Arbitration Win Confirmed

Law360, San Francisco (May 12, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has granted Phillips 66's bid to confirm an arbitration award that required a German insurance company to cover nearly $44 million in settlements over a gasoline additive that polluted groundwater in New Jersey and California, ruling Tuesday there was no "egregious impropriety on the part of the arbitrators." U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman said he found no support for German insurance company HDI Global SE's claim that the arbitration panel "decided to ignore" or "pay no attention" to New York law when it issued its arbitration award in Phillips 66's favor. "The panel clearly did not...

