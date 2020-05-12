Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Phillips 66 Gets $44M Insurance Arbitration Win Confirmed

Law360, San Francisco (May 12, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has granted Phillips 66's bid to confirm an arbitration award that required a German insurance company to cover nearly $44 million in settlements over a gasoline additive that polluted groundwater in New Jersey and California, ruling Tuesday there was no "egregious impropriety on the part of the arbitrators."

U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman said he found no support for German insurance company HDI Global SE's claim that the arbitration panel "decided to ignore" or "pay no attention" to New York law when it issued its arbitration award in Phillips 66's favor. 

"The panel clearly did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!