Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Worker Wants Walmart, Counsel Sanctioned For Ignored Order

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A former Walmart Inc. asset protection manager who won a retaliation verdict against the company asked a federal judge Tuesday to find contempt and award sanctions against the company and its counsel over its ongoing failure to restore him to the same position.

A jury found in 2017 that Walmart retaliated against former market asset protection manager Michael Barham, who is black, for complaining that he was discriminated against because he wasn't rehired for open jobs after he had been laid off. The jury awarded Barham $5.5 million, which was later reduced to $300,000, though nearly $240,000 in economic damages was added....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!