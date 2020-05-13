Worker Wants Walmart, Counsel Sanctioned For Ignored Order

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A former Walmart Inc. asset protection manager who won a retaliation verdict against the company asked a federal judge Tuesday to find contempt and award sanctions against the company and its counsel over its ongoing failure to restore him to the same position. A jury found in 2017 that Walmart retaliated against former market asset protection manager Michael Barham, who is black, for complaining that he was discriminated against because he wasn't rehired for open jobs after he had been laid off. The jury awarded Barham $5.5 million, which was later reduced to $300,000, though nearly $240,000 in economic damages was added....

